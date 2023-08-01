Although there are 9 fighters missing from the game roster, Mortal Kombat 1 will have well 24 selectable characters from day one of the game. An undoubtedly impressive number that will allow players, old and new, to familiarize themselves with this new version of the most iconic characters of all time, not just fighting games but of the whole world of video games; after all, when you are a thirty-year series it is a must to have a similar weight in the general panorama.

There are two slots left to reveal compared to the 22 fighters already announced: who will be the final contenders? By popular acclaim, audiences demanded characters like Jade, Cyrax, Sonya and Sektor which for now are missing but it goes without saying that these are already too many.

We have 24 characters in the game, and not everyone can have the same amount of screen time, so we try to make things as interesting as possible. It’s a real challenge because the roster is decided not only by me but also by Ed Boon and everyone in the studio. Finally there are the fans to whom we ask for advice on this matter “

He has declared Dominic Cianciolo the director general of the story gameplay: obviously with 24 elements on the screen, each with a very strong personality and personal story behind it, it won’t be child’s play to put things in order and the risk of falling into banality is quite high.