Mortal Kombat 1 was shown by Game Informer with a gameplay videos approximately fifteen minutes long, containing several fight sequences from the fighting game by NetherRealm Studios.

Out September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, Mortal Kombat 1 introduces some interesting news compared to the previous chapters, including the Kombattenti Kameo who offer support during the matches.

The game mechanics therefore appear deeper, equipped with unprecedented strategic implications but also with the inevitable ultraviolence linked to the execution of the various moves and in particular of the ruthless and gruesome Fatalities.

Just in these days we have tried the Mortal Kombat 1 stress test and we have ascertained the quality of the general system as well as the validity of the ideas introduced for the occasion, but also a general slowness.