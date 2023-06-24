Mortal desires: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Mortal desires is the film broadcast this evening, Saturday 24 June 2023, at 21.20 in prime time and premiered on Rai 2. Directed by Devon Downs and Kenny Gage, starring Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan and Yixi Tao. Below is the plot and the cast of the film Deadly Wishes.

Plot

The film stars twelve-year-old Li Xiang (Tao Yixi), a young girl who is passionate about martial arts. Li is bullied at school, the leader of the group who bullied her is a little boy named Yu Dabao (Shixiao Song). The little girl, tired of being mistreated, decides to become a Kung Fu champion. She enrolls in a course held at her school, but facing others, including the group of bullies who torment her, scares her very much.

Her father (Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan), a software developer, creates a virtual reality for her to train. She is thus catapulted to a distant place and time where there is a Kung Fu school. There she will also meet Yu Dabao, her formidable opponent. Passing from the real world to the virtual one, you will learn all the secrets of martial art. But when during a virtual session, Li and Yu are faced with a common enemy, the two are faced with an important choice. Put aside your differences and join forces or continue to fight against each other?

Deadly Wishes: The cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Protagonists are Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan, Yixi Tao, Xin Zer Tan, Shixiao Song, Yiming Liao, Jifeng Liang. The film is a powerful reflection on people’s vulnerability to deceptive appearances. It invites us to question the people we meet in life and the secrets they may hide behind a friendly facade. “Death Wishes” is a film that expertly combines suspense, emotion and a gripping storyline to offer an immersive and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Deadly Wishes on Live TV and Live Stream? The film, as already anticipated, will be broadcast in prime time and on prime TV this evening, 24 June 2023, at 21:20 on Rai 2. To tune into the appropriate channel it is necessary to turn on the TV and press button 2 on the remote control . If, on the other hand, you are interested in following the film in live streaming, you can access the platform RaiPlay.