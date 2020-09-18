The antibiotic azithromycin, used in the treatment of coronavirus infection, in combination with other drugs, can cause a heart attack. This conclusion was made by scientists from the University of Illinois. JAMA Network Open…

Experts conducted a study analyzing data on 44 million patients who took azithromycin. It turned out that taking this antibiotic with drugs that affect the electrical impulses of the heart (drugs for pressure, antidepressants, antimalarial drugs) increases the risk of disrupting the cardiovascular system by 40%.

Scientists have documented cardiac arrest, fainting, heart palpitations, or heart attacks as side effects.

Cardiologists in the United States have also previously urged doctors to be careful with the prescription of chloroquine and azithromycin, which can disrupt the work of the heart.

On September 17, it became known that scientists from Costa Rica offered to make a cheap cure for COVID-19. For its production, it is proposed to use antibodies from horses, which will be ten times cheaper than the currently developed drugs based on human antibodies.