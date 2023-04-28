Mansour called for preventing Al-Ahly stars, Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim Kahraba and Mohamed El-Shennawy, from participating in the Super Cup, because they were suspended by the Egyptian Football Association.

Zamalek will meet Al-Ahly, next Friday, at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, in the Egyptian Super Cup.

Mortada spoke on the Zamalek TV channel, saying: “I am a man of law and this is a state of law. I say the board of directors of Zamalek chose me as the head of a mission for the super meeting in the Emirates, and the law says that the Disciplinary Committee’s decisions are effective even if there is a grievance, and I apologized to the administration for not traveling to the Emirates in light of my being prevented from Entering the stadium for two months.

And he continued: “I was invited to an emergency meeting next Sunday. I have two players. The Competitions Committee suspended one of them, and the other was suspended by the Disciplinary Committee.”

Mortada explained: “The respected great player, whom I personally love, Mohamed El-Shennawy, is suspended for three matches, so he is not entitled to travel to the Super League meeting, just like me.”

And he continued: “As for the other player who was suspended by the Disciplinary Committee for 12 matches, he is electrified, and he is not entitled to travel either. The story is simple, as the decisions of the Disciplinary Committee are implemented immediately after their issuance.”

Mortada continued his speech: “There is no problem. The grievance committee must meet on Saturday to take its decisions. Do not stop the electricity. There is no problem. Rather, we want everyone to get his right, but the problem is that the regulations and the law are not applied to everyone, and it will be a big problem if both players travel.” They participated in the meeting.

He continued, “If we go to the Super Cup, we want to focus and win, but in order to play equality in injustice, it is fair.”

It is noteworthy that the Disciplinary Committee suspended Kahraba for 12 matches before Al-Ahly complained about the decision, while Al-Shennawi was expelled against Smouha, and the Competitions Committee decided to suspend him for 3 matches, and it was confirmed that the suspension does not apply to the Super Cup.