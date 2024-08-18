Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The fighter Mohammed Marzi, the star of our national team, won the title of “Arab Belt” in the “wet weight” category, giving the UAE an important achievement, at the conclusion of the Arab Muay Thai Professionals Championship “Fight Night” organized by the Arab Muay Thai Federation, at Space 42 Arena on Al Raha Beach in Abu Dhabi, for the first time of its kind.

The championship witnessed, at the start of its journey from the capital, Abu Dhabi, an unprecedented “fight night”, in 15 exciting fights, amidst a large audience presence that followed the competitions in an enthusiastic atmosphere, in light of the distinguished technical performance and the wonderful levels presented by 28 fighters representing 14 Arab countries, confirming the advanced position that the sport of “Muay Thai” has reached in the Arab world, in light of the plans of the Arab Muay Thai Federation, headed by Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, to develop the game and continue preparing programs and organizing competitions aimed at creating a broad base for the game and professionals, and champions capable of representing their countries in international forums and championships in the best possible way.

The impressive victory of Marzi came after he outperformed the Moroccan Hamza Rashid in the semi-final of the “welter weight” match, and qualified for the final to face the Algerian fighter Elias Wari, after the latter’s victory in the semi-final of the “welter weight” against the Iraqi Sajjad Bashir. In the final, the fighter Mohamed Marzi, the three-time world champion under 67 kg “Class B”, presented a strong performance with a strong will that enabled him to win the three rounds’ matches, and announce his coronation with the title of “Arab Belt” in “welter weight”, in the first Arab Muay Thai professional championship.

The results of the championship fights resulted in great Emirati victories, as the fighter Ahmed Al Shammar opened the journey of successes, by defeating the Libyan Mohammed Al Kharaaz in the “Bantamweight” category, and the fighter Rafi Ramzi defeated the Tunisian Suhaib Sakik in the “Light Heavy Weight” category, and Ibrahim Bilal completed the UAE quartet in the Arab Carnival, after defeating the Iraqi fighter Bahman Mohammed in the “Super Light Weight” category.

Other fights saw Bahraini Ali Safar beat Yemeni Hamed Al-Matari, Jordanian Omar Awad beat Kuwaiti Obaid Al-Mutairi, Palestinian Amir Al-Amleh beat Egyptian Abdullah Al-Deeb, and Libyan Moayed Al-Takbali beat Syrian Alaa Abu Jeish in the preliminary card matches. In the main card matches, Algerian Abdel Moneim Basita beat Majd Rahmon, Egyptian Ahmed Ismail beat Jordanian Yamen Al-Shuwaifi, Moroccan Mohammed Yassin beat Iraqi Akram Manahi, and Ahmed Hilal beat Lebanese Mohammed Saeed. Meanwhile, a draw was imposed on the semi-final match between Moroccan Othman Fakaki and Tunisian Mohammed Al-Tarabulsi in the “Heavy Weight” category, after the wonderful performance and impressive level presented by the two players in the three rounds, so the judges committee approved the result of the draw with 28 points for each of them.

The competitions were attended and the winners and champions were crowned by Stephen Fox, Secretary General of the International Muay Thai Federation, Surayut Chasumpat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the UAE, Hossam Eddine Dakhil, Chargé d’Affaires of the Tunisian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Al-Zarouk Al-Sharif, Vice President of the Arab Federation, President of the Libyan Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, Mustafa Jabbar Alak, President of the Iraqi Muay Thai Federation, Tariq Mohammed Al-Muhairi, Secretary General of the Arab Muay Thai Federation, Mohammed Al-Qubaisi, Representative of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Lahsen Al-Hilali, Head of the Technical Committee of the Arab Muay Thai Federation, and Musa Jaber, Assistant Secretary General of the Arab Muay Thai Federation, in addition to the two members of the Board of Directors of the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, Ali Khoury and Yasser Salem.

For his part, Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations, President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, said: “We are proud of the impressive successes achieved by the first Arab Professionals Championship, and we express our happiness with the distinguished Arab gathering in Abu Dhabi, which confirmed the great developments witnessed by Muay Thai in the Arab world, and the great public passion for the game, which represents an important milestone in the journey of our plans for the next stage, as we sought to present a championship with international specifications for Arab professionals, and we achieved our goal after the successes of the exceptional event, and we look forward in the coming period to more programs and competitions that contribute to achieving the ambitions of Arab athletes and Muay Thai champions worldwide.”

He added: “We proudly appreciate the generous support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, for the Arab Muay Thai Federation’s journey, and his pioneering role that has brought about a qualitative shift in the journey of achievements and successes, in terms of the participation of Arab national team champions in major international sporting events, praising the technical levels that reflected the capabilities and skills of Arab champions in major events.”

“We were pleased with the participation of the elite Arab professionals in the first championship, the distinguished audience attendance, and the exceptional atmosphere full of enthusiasm and challenge between the world champions, which reflects the status that the UAE and the capital Abu Dhabi have come to occupy as a global destination for Muay Thai,” he said, extending his congratulations to the Arab champions who won the titles of the first championship. He also congratulated our national team star, Mohammed Mardi, on winning the Arab Belt title, and praised the victories of the UAE champions in the Arab Carnival, dedicating the achievements to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE.