Tragedy in Morsasco, an 85-year-old man died after being hit by a tractor that picked up speed and overturned on a steep piece of land on his property. The victim is CP, the accident probably occurred due to the failure to engage a gear of the agricultural vehicle which ended up on the man causing him to crush his sternum.

The old man’s son, not having heard from his father on the phone, went to look for him in the field and discovered what had happened. The Carabinieri of Acqui Terme are investigating.