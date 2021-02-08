Claudia Correa, the mother of Santiago “Morro” García, lashed out on Sunday night with harshness against the president of Godoy Cruz de Mendoza, José Mansur. “I’m waiting for you to answer the message I sent you and you would have given me condolences for the death of my son,” he said.

García’s mother, who was found dead this Saturday in her apartment, added: “I sent a message to Mr. Mansur, in which I told him that ‘I want to recover my son’s body and I want to speak with you.”

“When I sent that message, 40 minutes ago I had found out that my son and this man had died, who did not tire of despising, groping and humiliating him, he never answered me. I am here in Mendoza, because my family, my friends and all his companions helped me so that I can come to remove my son’s body, “continued Santiago García’s mother.

Correa added: “This man is in Cariló, enjoying his ‘well-deserved vacation,’ but even if it was he would have given me his condolences. In Uruguay it is customary, here I don’t know.”

“My son lost his life, he committed suicide due to depression, he was being treated by psychologists and a psychiatrist, in recent times he had been relegated from the team and he felt it a lot, besides that we are in a pandemic and they do not let us cross a side to side, “he explained.

The mother of “Morro” also indicated: “I am Uruguayan and sometimes I think, I have education and I learned to give condolences. He did not even do that. When Mr. Mansur made the declarations that my son was a negative leader for him club, who had not given anything to the club. who should have cleaned him out of the club, ended up depressing him. “

“My son was always a good teammate, he always helped. What Mansur did is not done, because the person he says is negative for the club, was going through a depression,” he continued.

The Uruguayan soccer player was found dead on Saturday in his Mendoza department. García, a figure of Godoy Cruz in recent seasons, was found with a weapon next to his body, reported judicial sources and the Mendoza Ministry of Security.

García’s mother made these statements after the Mendoza Homicide prosecutor, Claudia Ríos, released the details of the death of the former Godoy Cruz soccer player. According to the expertises that emerged after the autopsy, the striker had died on Thursday and “there was assistance from third parties.”

Correa told when was the last time he communicated with his son and pointed out: “Monday was my birthday and he told me he was going home, to Uruguay, because they were going to give him the pass, but then Mansur regretted it, as always he repented and asked him for the other 50 percent of the pass, which was managed by a man named Daniel Fonseca, who owed Santiago and now my granddaughter thousands of dollars, because he never paid him. “

“That was wrong, because he was desperate to leave. My mother is 87 years old and today I did not cremate my son so that he can say goodbye. He was an honest man. The mistake he made was marrying people who are corrupt and have no codes . He lacked nobility to deal with these things, he lacked negotiating and talking, “he remarked.

“We are leaving with the illusions of my son in a drawer. See, I appreciate it and we owe it to Mr. José Mansur,” completed the mother of “Morro” García.

Source: Télam