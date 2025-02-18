Morrissey will perform on June 12 in Madrid

The announcement of the dates of a new European Morrissey tour for the summer of 2025 has brought the surprise of an appointment in Spain: June 12 in Madrid.

The sale of tickets for the Madrid concert will begin on Tuesday, February 25 at 12 pm. The sale for the rest of the concerts of the tour will be a few days before, on February 21.

Spain has never been a place of preference for former The Smiths to play. He has not visited the country for ten years, with his controversial album World Peace is None of Your Bussiness, which was removed from stores and platforms three weeks after its launch due to disagreements with its record label.

In fact, the singer suffers one of the great current pop anomalies: he has two unpublished albums stored in a drawer for those problems with the stamps: Bonfire of Teenagers (2020), in which Iggy Pop collaborates, and Without Music The World Dies (2023).

Solo, Morrissey has only acted in Spain eight times: in 2004 at a small festival in Fuengirola; In 2006 at the Benicàssim International Festival (two years before he canceled his concert minutes before his performance, with the stage already mounted and fans waiting); In 2008 again at the Benicàssim International Festival and also in Madrid, in a lower -scale replica of the FIB under the name Saturday Night Fiber; In 2014 in Madrid (Sports Palace) and Barcelona (Sant Jordi Club) and in 2015 at the SOS 4.8 Festival in Murcia and Barcelona (Razzmatazz).

On more than one occasion, Morrissey, an activist against animal abuse, has criticized Spain due to the fans of bullfighting, something that has even dedicated one of his songs, The Bullfighter Dies (2014). He is also famous with his disgust with the Madrid public after the Smiths concert at the San Isidro parties of 1985, a free and massive performance on the Paseo de Camoens.

In April and May 2025, Morrissey will be acting in the United States. He will make the leap to Dublin (Ireland) on May 31, to continue in Glasgow (Scotland) and an expected concert in his hometown, Manchester (England), on June 7. Dates to which his tour will follow the continent, starting with the date of Madrid.