Steven Patrick Morrissey, better known in show business as Morrissey is in strict rest after contract dengue in Mexico. The singer and vocalist of The Smiths could not meet the concert which was scheduled for September 10 in the Mexican capital, nor will it be able to do so with the one on the 23rd in Buenos Aires, after the diagnosis of dengue.

Morrisseya 64-year-old singer with 40 years of experience, could not fulfill his reunion with the Mexican public, within the framework of his tour “40 Years of Morrissey Tour 2023, after suffering from the illness that occurs due to picketing mosquito. It should be remembered that since 2018 the British singer has not performed in the Aztec country.

The British singer Morrissey, known as the leader of the band The Smiths, was to begin his tour of Latin America with a concert at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. The tickets for his next recital in Buenos Aires were already sold out, and the production will soon inform about the new date for his presentation in Argentina. While in Mexico the concert suspended will be rescheduled for October 31.

What is dengue that Morrissey contracted and why does it occur?

It should be noted that Morrissey He is no stranger to health problems in the past, recalling severe poisoning during a tour in Lima, Peru, in 2013, which led to him being hospitalized. This time, the dengue has been the cause of the suspension of their concerts in Mexico and Argentina.

About what is denguewhich Morrissey contracted, is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes, caused by the dengue virus. This virus belongs to the Flaviviridae family and spreads through mosquito bite of the genus Aedes, especially the Aedes aegypti.

What is the dengue that Morrissey contracted and why does it occur/ Special photo/ Pixabay

Typical symptoms of dengue include high fever, headaches, muscle and joint pain, rash, and flu-like symptoms. Most people experience a mild form of the disease, but it can become severe, especially in those who have previously been infected with another serotype of the virus.

Dengue prevention is based on the elimination of mosquito breeding sites, the use of insect repellents, mosquito nets and, in areas where it is available, dengue vaccination. Controlling the spread of this disease is essential to protect public health in tropical and subtropical regions around the world.

In this condition, Morrissey must maintain adequate rest to allow the body to recover and fight the infection. Avoid strenuous physical activity and rest in bed, in addition to drinking plenty of water, oral fluids or rehydration solutions. There is no specific treatment to combat the dengue virus, you simply need to take care of the symptoms that occur and rest.

