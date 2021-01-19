If the Morphosys share maintains at least the current level in the next two months, then this bill will rise by 27 percent. The stop limits possible losses to significantly less. By Stefan Mayriedl

We are again looking at the offer from the issuer BNP Paribas to find attractive capped call warrants on individual shares that will expire in March. Of the more than 700 stocks available, a good five dozen still show a sideways yield of at least 25 percent. We decide in favor of the underlying Morphosys, which is currently flirting with the cap level and at the same time is hedged by rising technical support.

The selected Morphosys Capped Call PF3P72 will rise by 28 percent if the underlying is quoted at at least EUR 95 on March 19. In view of the precisely two-month remaining term, this corresponds to a per-anno return of over 330 percent. Since the basis of the note for such attractive conditions is quite conservative at 75.00 euros, the break-even point for the position is 90.65 euros.

The rising moving averages of the last 38 and 55 trading days are already slightly above this, as is the ten-month upward trend. This will reach the cap a few weeks before the end of the term. If it remains intact, the maximum profit is guaranteed. The first stop loss is placed at EUR 12.25, which is below the two-month low of the note, and from there it is increased by 20 cents a week. The initial risk of 22 percent will then gradually decrease.

Surname Morphosys Capped Call WKN PF3P72 Current exchange rate 15.60 € / 15.65 € Base / cap € 75.00 / € 95.00 running time 03/19/21 Stop course € 12.25 Adjustment stop course + € 0.20 / week Target course € 20.00

Stefan Mayriedl has been writing about the financial markets since 1997 and is one of the permanent authors of BÖRSE ONLINE. The graduate economist has specialized in chart technology and derivatives. Since 2010 he has also been editor-in-chief of the stock exchange letter smartanlegen.

