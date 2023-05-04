(by Elvira Terranova) – “The Court of Palermo must be the home of everyone’s rights”. With these words, the new President of the Court, Piergiorgio Morosini, took office today at the Palace of Justice in Palermo. In addition to the highest civil and military authorities, the heads of the Court, representatives of non-profit associations, religious representatives, including the imam of the Palermo Mosque, Sheikh Badri Al Madani, came to listen to him in the crowded great hall. “The judiciary has returned from difficult years – said Morosini – the internal scandals, in causing a vast echo, have posed a problem of the credibility of our work in the eyes of public opinion, despite the fact that there are many judges and magistrates who carry out all days this profession with honour. The way we are perceived is fundamental everywhere, but particularly in situations where mafia crime is rampant”.

“We need to start over from everyday behavior by trying to make our work more transparent and understandable with a basic idea – continues Morosini – We are here to instill trust by providing a service especially for those people who live the experience of entering the building as a unique and unforgettable moment in their lives”. And he reiterated: “The court must be the home of everyone’s rights”.

‘Enhance the characteristics of the city, the welcome and openness’

“As a Tribunal we must continue to be up to this challenge – the new President of the Tribunal continues – by valuing above all the traits that characterize the history of this city, i.e. the welcome and its openness to the many cultures and to the different sensitivities of groups, individuals and religions that have enriched it over time, have constituted the authentic heritage of this city.For this reason I thought it important today, perhaps it happened for the first time, to invite on this day the various representatives of the communities present in the area today whom I greet with affection. Because never before as in this situation is it fundamental to defend the principle that all citizens have equal social dignity and are equal before the law, without distinction of sex, race and language, religion, political opinion”.

Then, in closing, Morosini recalled the troubled path that today led him to head the Court of Palermo. Two years ago the CSM had appointed Antonio Balsamo, but Morosini impugned the resolution of the CSM plenum of 7 July 2021 with which the proposal to confer the executive office of the president of the Court of Palermo in favor of Balsamo was approved. According to Morosini, the then-appointed president would not have met the required requisites and therefore could not be appointed as head of the Court of Palermo. On March 10, the Council of State confirmed the annulment of the appointment of the president of the Court of Palermo. The seventh section confirmed the sentence of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court of 19 September 2022, canceling the provision with which the CSM had conferred on Antonio Balsamo the managerial position of president of the ordinary court of Palermo, in acceptance of the appeal filed by another magistrate aspiring to the assignment, Piergiorgio Morosini.

Balsamo, according to the Council of State, could not run for the post of president of the court, because, at the time of presenting his candidacy, he had not yet completed the minimum period of prosecutorial functions prescribed by law. “On April 5, with my appointment, the CSM put the credits at the end of a troubled affair that opened with a decision of a different sign in July 2021 which had led me to a different city to have another professional experience. Friends more intimate, in recent days, have often asked me how it was to live this period away from Palermo, after having been there for 27 years”.

The President cites the lawyer Parini who represented him, who died in the Tel Aviv attack

“And what I felt when the possibility of my return became concrete – continues Morosini – It is true that reaching such an important milestone is something that comforts and honors you, but what marked me the most is what I experienced before April 5 of this year. Because those memories give me the clear, almost bodily sensation of what an effort I put in to face all the stages of the journey that brought me up to here. Once again I had the confirmation that in there is always something to learn in every kind of situation, there is no experience that cannot prove useful, even if only for the discipline that is needed to manage adversity or to better understand the many people around us”.

“Among the people who contributed to my return – continues the President of the Morosini Court – I feel the need to mention one, with particular emotion. It is the lawyer Alessandro Parini, who followed my case before the administrative judge. His commitment, his wisdom and the ability to establish a relationship of empathy were very important to me. We had to meet after Easter because I wanted to shake his hand for the result we had achieved”. “But it wasn’t possible because he fell victim to the Tel Aviv attack on April 7th. May the earth be light on you, Alessandro – says Morosini, visibly moved – In certain moments you have a clear vision of who the people are I’m really close to you and those who have worked alongside me, every day, or those who take care of my protection”. Then the President wanted to thank her partner, Titti, also a magistrate, her mother, sister and nephew. “Another person is not physically in this place but always walks by my side, he is my father – Morosini continues – and I want to dedicate this day to him”. Before him, the President of the Court of Appeal, Matteo Frasca, the Attorney General Lia Sava and the Attorney Maurizio de Lucia took the floor. The latter closed his speech by saying: “Today is a beautiful day”.