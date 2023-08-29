Within the Murcia Fair, but with its own entity, the Moors and Christians will once again take to the streets of the capital of the Region in what is now its 40th anniversary. Initially considered almost like a private party, the proposal for kabilas and retinues has gradually gained a place in the hearts of Murcians, at the same time that their activities have increased in number and spectacularity. In fact, this growth has led the Federation to set its sights on the declaration of Festival of International Tourist Interest, for which it works to achieve.

On such an important date, the festival will pay homage to all those who have worked for it in these four decades through the participation in the great parade on Saturday, September 9 of all the flag-bearers who are still active and who will travel the planned itinerary between Alameda de Colón and Avenida de la Constitución aboard two floats. And if this initiative looks to the past and present of the festival, to the future of it it looks at its great novelty for this year: the premiere of a children’s parade that will take the Federation’s youth team to cover next Thursday the 7th the stretch that separates Santo Domingo square from Hernández Amores, at the foot of the Cathedral. “Initiatives like these are the ones that guarantee the continuity of a party that you offer free of charge to all Murcians,” acknowledged yesterday the Councilor for Culture and Identity, during the presentation of his program for 2023 and his yearbook, “which future generations will consult as living history of Murcia ».

“Without your drive, festeros, this would be impossible,” the president of the Federation, Javier Arenas, proclaimed during the event, recalling the journey of a party “that began in the Plaza Mayor, continued in what was our place, San Esteban, to later move our camp to the garden of the Malecón and end up in its deterrent since last year ». “The important thing is that we all row in the same direction so that Moros Cristianos continue to grow and expand their career, until they are 50 years old, at which time I would like to continue at the helm of the Federation, but also until they are one hundred,” Arenas wished. .

The party will start on the 4th with the inauguration of the camp, the first parade and the proclamation, by Alberto Castillo

The president also reviewed the programming, which will start on the 4th with the inauguration of the camp, as well as the first parade and proclamation at the Romea Theater, by the journalist and former president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo . After a week full of appointments, the parades will return on Friday the 8th and will reach their zenith with the grand parade, as well as the representation of the embassies on Sunday the 10th and Monday the 11th, including that of the founding of the city and that of the delivery of keys to the Christian king.