Standing next to an ancient rock carving of a kangaroo is Clinton Walker, a tour guide and one of the traditional landowners of the Borobe Peninsula, which the indigenous people call Muruguga. But the Australian northwest region as a whole has become a destination for oil companies, led by the Australian energy giant Woodside Petroleum, which has begun drilling, shipping and processing work there to establish a large liquefied natural gas project off the northwest coast, which raises the concern of local residents and environmental activists who see this as a threat. Tourism in the region and the biodiversity that has always distinguished it. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
