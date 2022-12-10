The Moroccan national team’s historic campaign in Qatar is based on a defense that hasn’t conceded a goal and quick counterattacks. Coach Walid Regragui has been in charge of the team for just three months. Morocco’s recipe for success in the Qatar Cup includes defensive tactics, speed on the counterattack, the skill of its goalkeeper and a lot of patience. The North African team executes a project that similar nations have struggled to replicate.

The fact that the coach only took office at the end of August makes the achievement of the Moroccan national team even more surprising – by becoming the first Arab team to reach the quarterfinals of a World Cup.

Walid Regragui, who led Al-Duhail to the Qatari League title in 2020, has quickly transformed a team that has 14 players who were born outside the country, most of them in European nations, into a cohesive team that plays for each other – something that has not always been the case with the Moroccan national team.

Only goal conceded was against

Strictly speaking, Morocco did not concede a single goal from an opposing player in the seven matches played under Regragui’s command.

After beating Chile 2-0, drawing 0-0 with Paraguay and beating Georgia 3-0 in friendlies, the Moroccan team opened their Qatar Cup campaign with another impressive performance from the defense in the goalless draw with Croatia, before stunning Belgium 2-0 and then defeating Canada 2-1 – the latter being an own goal.

The 0-0 draw with Spain, which preceded the sensational penalty shootout in the Round of 16, was also the result of careful preparation.

“I’m not a magician,” Regragui told reporters after knocking out “La Roja”, who exchanged 768 passes in just the first 90 minutes of the game. “We accepted that we would not have much possession.”

But Luis Enrique’s side failed to qualify after Morocco used their four defenders and three midfielders to stifle the Spaniards and leave the Europeans no room to create big chances, often leaving them looking like a handball team passing through ball back and forth across the field.

Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi received particular praise from the Spanish coach, who said he was totally “surprised” by such an intense display. But the Moroccans did their best in every game: injuries piled up, but the desire to advance in the Cup took hold of the players, who were almost the same on the field in all matches.

National team has stars like Hakimi, Ziyech and En-Nesyri

The Morocco team is not the only one to have a strong defense in this Cup, but they offer a threat on the counterattack that other “smaller” teams do not offer, especially with Achraf Hakimi.

The 24-year-old, who has played for Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and currently Paris Saint-Germain, has intelligently invaded the opponents’ penalty area and has been one of the most dynamic full-backs in the Cup.

He had to be more shrewd in Qatar, stepping forward at just the right moments – but when he did, he was joined by forwards Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal and Youssef En-Nesyri, who gave him options in the game.

“We were playing against Spain, Belgium and Croatia and we knew that if we managed to break their passes we would have opportunities”, explained coach Regragui. “Playing at this pace is not easy, so hats off to them.”

Chelsea’s Ziyech and Sevilla’s En-Neysri had a difficult start to the season for their respective clubs, but fared well for Morocco in Qatar, where both scored against Canada.

“Every Moroccan is Moroccan”

Perhaps Regragui’s greatest achievement was ending the feuds between players born in Morocco and those from the diaspora.

“Before this Cup, we had a lot of problems between the boys born in Europe and those born in Morocco”, admitted Regragui. “But today I think it shows the world that every Moroccan is a Moroccan.”

Hakimi, for example, was born in Madrid. Ziyech – who was born in the Netherlands, as was Noussair Mazraoui of Bayern Munich – fell out with the previous coach of the national team, but was welcomed with open arms by the new coach.

Rather than treating diaspora players as “lesser Moroccans”, Regragui – the son of Moroccan parents and born on the outskirts of Paris – took advantage of his experiences in Europe’s top leagues.

Morocco’s players have featured in major clashes in the Champions League and know better what’s at stake – compared to rival nations that lack this know-how.

The size of the Moroccan diaspora is also in evidence in Qatar, where some 15,000 Moroccans reside. Around 20,000 cheered for their national team inside the Education City Stadium against Spain, with thousands more watching on mobile phones outside.

There may have been violence in Brussels as fans cheered Morocco’s victory over Belgium in the group stage, but the victory over Spain was met with huge celebrations from Frankfurt to London and Manchester – and even Montreal, Canada, the hometown of the hero of Morocco’s penalty shootout against Spain, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Bounou was having a great day

“We knew we would go to penalties with one of the best goalkeepers in the world, so we had a better chance of advancing. [para as quartas de final]”, said Regragui, after Bounou, also known as Bono, had saved two penalties.

But it wasn’t the first time the 31-year-old has made football history: in March 2021, he became the first goalkeeper to score a goal in the Spanish league when he drew for Sevilla against Valladolid.

“When you’re part of history, you don’t understand very quickly what’s going on,” Bounou said modestly after the Spain game.

“We feel the support of Moroccan fans in stadiums, at home and in other countries. This is what moves us and motivates us to do what we do. Everything is fine and we will remain focused”, he stressed.