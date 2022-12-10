Morocco has just made history by being the first African team in history to reach the semifinals of the World Cup. A goal from En-Nessiry in the first half decided the match. Portugal came out with everything after the equator, Fernando Santos brought on Cristiano Ronaldo and put a very offensive team to play, but it was not enough to break the Moroccan lock. Morocco proved once again that they have one of the strongest teams in the world. They have only conceded one goal in the entire World Cup and it was an own goal. The star of this selection is being Amrabat. He is a pivot that requires a lot of sacrifice and everything is working out for him.
Possibly one of the teams in the tournament. They are a block that is very well balanced, they have no weaknesses in any part of the field. It is not the France of 2018 because they have lost very important members, but they have a very young team with a lot of potential. Mbappé is being the best player in the tournament. He has scored five goals in the four matches France has played. Undoubtedly one of the key players in his team is Giroud, a striker who works in the shadows.
They are surely the team with the most quality in all their players in the tournament. Possibly the most talented generation in England. They have a very compact and very physical team. Their star is possibly Harry Kane, the center forward is playing very well in this World Cup, he has contributed to many of the team’s goals so far.
