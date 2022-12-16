The Moroccan team said goodbye to their dream of reaching a World Cup final after their defeat against France in the semifinals. The Africans reached the best position in the history of a country from that continent: the semifinals.
Tomorrow, Saturday, they will face off against Croatia to seek the dream of winning the bronze medal at the World Cup in Qatar. A World Cup that whatever happens in that match will go down in the history of Moroccan football.
This is the possible line-up for Morocco to face Croatia in the match for third and fourth place:
BY: BONUS- the Sevilla goalkeeper will fight with Livakovic to win the position of best goalkeeper in the championship. Incredible.
LD: ACHRAF HAKIMI- there is no doubt that Achraf will take the prize for the best right-back of the entire tournament. Both defensively and offensively he has been the best in his position.
DFC: OK- one of the big surprises. His partner Saiss was expected to be at the level he has been at, but Aguerd’s was a surprise. centralization
CB: JAWAD EL YAMIQ– Here in Spain we have already seen him perform at a high level with Valladolid, but what he has shown in this world championship goes much further.
LI: MAZRAOUI- even playing with a different leg, he has managed to have an incredible championship. Morocco’s defense has been the best of the entire tournament.
DCM: SOFYAN AMRABAT- surely the most revalued footballer along with his partner in midfield. The Fiorentina pivot has dominated teams like Croatia, Belgium, Spain or Portugal.
MC: AZZEDINE OUNAHI- The 22-year-old from Angers is on the transfer list of many of Europe’s biggest teams. Barça has it as its main objective.
MC: SELIM AMALLAH- Perhaps something has gone unnoticed due to the excellent level shown by his two position mates, but the man from Standard Liège has also completed an outstanding World Cup.
ED: HAKIM ZIYECH- the great star of the Morocco team has lived up to it. The 2022 World Cup will always have a place at its top for the name of Hakim Ziyech.
DC: YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI- The one from Sevilla has also completed a great tournament. His goalscoring figures have not been spectacular, but he has helped his team get this far.
EI: SOFIANE BOUFAL- the football falls out of his pockets. The former Celta player is a cult player. Surely we are talking about the most unbalancing footballer in the tournament.
Possible formation (4-3-3)
GOALIE: Bonus
DEFENSES: Mazraoui, Aguerd, El Yamiq, Hakimi
MIDFIELDERS: Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah
FRONTS: Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri
#Moroccos #lineup #face #Croatia #match #fourth #place #World #Cup
Leave a Reply