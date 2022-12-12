Without eating or drinking it, the Moroccan team has managed to reach the semifinals of the World Cup held in Qatar 2022 after finishing first in their group, eliminating Spain in the round of 16 and Portugal in the quarterfinals.
Now they are just one step away from making more history than they are already making -it is the first time in their history that they have reached the semifinals in the World Cup- and they will try to beat none other than the current world champions, France , to earn a place in the grand final.
Here we leave you the possible alignment of Morocco for this match.
BY- Bonus. He was the great hero in qualifying his team to the quarterfinals after his performance in the penalty shootout against Spain. Undoubtedly Bono will be in charge of defending the three Moroccan sticks in these semifinals.
LD-Hakimi. There is not the slightest doubt that while he is available, the Paris Saint Germain player will be the starter at right-back. One of the most important players in Morocco.
DFC-Saiss. The captain of this team. He has played all the matches of this World Cup to date and this is not going to be less.
DFC- Aguerd. One of the men who participates the most in terms of recoveries and interceptions by the Moroccan squad. The one from West Ham has formed a great pair of central defenders together with Saiss.
LI-Mazraoui. Player with great projection who is having a great World Cup despite the inconvenience he felt in the debut of the competition. The one of the Bayern of Munich will close the defense of Morocco
MC-Amallah. Starter in all World Cup matches except for the group stage match against Canada. Even so, the midfielder from Standard de Liège is a key player in the plans of the Moroccan coach.
MC-Amrabat. One of the revelations of the World Cup, there are many clubs that have been interested in the situation of the Fiorentina player. The axis of this team will be the starter without a doubt.
MC – Ounahi. Another of the players who has drawn the attention of several clubs. The Angers player is another key piece for the Moroccan midfield.
ED-Ziyech. One of the stars of this set. The Chelsea player will start against France for these semifinals, just as he has started in all the matches that Morocco has played in this World Cup.
DC- En-Nesyri. Historic player from Morocco as he has gone on to score in two consecutive World Cups. The Sevilla player will take advantage of his defensive sacrifice capacity, his aerial power and his physical aptitudes to damage the French as much as possible.
EI- Boufal. Unbalancing player par excellence, specialist in dribbling and one on one. He will be able to do a lot of damage to the French, he will be the starter without a doubt.
The possible formation that we will see in the match (4-3-3)
Goalie: Bonus
defenses: Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui
Midfielders: Amallah, Amrabat, Ounahi
strikers: Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
#Moroccos #lineup #semifinal #France #World #Cup
Leave a Reply