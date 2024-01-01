Morocco's army intercepted more than 1,100 migrants on Monday night who were presumably trying to get to the Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla. The armed forces said the people, who came from several African countries, were picked up in the cities of Nador, M'diq and Fnideq.

Melilla and Ceuta have the EU's only land border with Africa. The areas are therefore regularly the destination of people who hope for a better life in Europe.

Morocco is a transit country for many migrants on the way to Europe. Another route leads via the Canary Islands, which belong to Spain and are only about 150 kilometers from the coast of the North African country.

Route is considered particularly dangerous

However, the route across the Atlantic is considered particularly dangerous due to strong currents. The migrants often travel with insufficient water supplies in overloaded boats that are not suitable for the crossing.

According to the Spanish Interior Ministry, between January 1 and November 15, 2023, more than 32,430 migrants reached the Canary Islands by boat. Hundreds of people died trying to get there.