The spokesman for the Moroccan Government, Mustafá Baitas, reported that Morocco is facing the reconstruction of buildings damaged by the earthquake that left almost 3,000 dead. The Executive sets the reconstruction program at five years. Meanwhile, in remote villages there are still bodies trapped in the ruins.

Get up after the blow. The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,900 people, most in hard-to-reach villages in the High Atlas Mountains, on September 8, will cost Morocco at least 120 billion dirhams, about $11.7 billion. authorities said.

The plan, designed for the next five years, would be aimed at 4.2 million people in the most affected provinces, such as Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Taroudant, Marrakech, Ouarzazate and Azizlal, as reported this Thursday by the Government, after a meeting of the King Mohammed VI with Government and Army officials.

This plan covers the relocation of citizens and the improvement of infrastructure in the areas affected by the earthquake, and economic and social development programs.

According to the royal palace, this program would be financed by the government budget, international aid and a fund created in response to the earthquake that has so far received some $700 million.

Official data reflects the impact on some 50,000 houses and that the authorities must provide shelter to their owners, as well as monetary aid of $3,000.

In the press conference after the Government Council, the spokesperson for the Moroccan Government, Mustafá Baitas, assured that the aid seeks to “restore life to the affected regions” and that its inhabitants can live “with dignity.”

The official acknowledged that winter could complicate the work. “We are aware that there are climatic difficulties, we are approaching the beginning of winter and that will make the work of the devices difficult,” he admitted.

The climate would affect mountain villages up to 4,000 meters above sea level, which suffer several months of isolation each year due to snow and water.

People observe a burial prayer for people who have died from the earthquake, in the village of Moulay Brahim, near Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, September 9, 2023. © Mosa’ab Elshamy / AP

The reality that haunts the victims

In Amizmiz, children play among the rubble, days after the earthquake shook their community’s homes, schools, mosques and cafes. Their belongings were buried under tons of mud and clay bricks.

Children walk through the rubble of their earthquake-damaged town of Amizmiz, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. © Mosa’ab Elshamy / AP

The earthquake occurred at 11:11 p.m. on September 8, creating destruction and thousands of deaths. Then, a magnitude 4.9 aftershock struck 19 minutes later.

“We expect urgent intervention from the authorities. There’s no net. We are trying to call, but to no avail,” said Ayoub Taudite, leader of a community group in Moulay Brahim, on September 17.

Salah Ancheu, a 20-something from Amizmiz, told The Associated Press that day that nearby villages urgently needed more assistance. Residents organized to clear debris from the main road so that villages further away from the roads can be assisted.

“It’s a catastrophe. There are no ambulances, there are no police, at least for now. We don’t know what’s next,” he added. In some areas of Amizmiz where houses were still standing, families began returning on Sunday to sift through the rubble. and recover some valuables.

A man runs as he arrives to retrieve items from his house that was damaged by the earthquake, in the town of Amizmiz, near Marrakech, Morocco, Sunday, September 10, 2023. AP – Mosa’ab Elshamy

Hafida Fairouje, who traveled from Marrakech to help her sister’s family in Amizmiz, said that there was nothing left in the surrounding area, and expressed her annoyance that the authorities took about 20 hours after the earthquake to assist some villages.

Last Monday, a foul stench wafted through the area as rescuers worked to unearth bodies and sort the remains into smaller villages. In Tafeghaghte, residents estimated that half the village, about 160 people who lived there, had died.

And although food aid is reaching the areas, people’s main uncertainty revolves around their homes and where they will live from now on.

The limited international aid that Morocco accepted from Qatar, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom has served to set up camps in Amizmiz, while rescuers are still trying to access other affected areas, such as in Imi N’Tala, where a piece of mountain It fell and destroyed the vast majority of the homes.

Morocco rejected most of the international aid offered after the earthquake, the king of Morocco authorized receiving aid only from “friendly countries” and stated that a lack of coordination in these situations could be counterproductive. According to experts, the controversial measure is due to political reasons and has been criticized locally and internationally.

With EFE and AP