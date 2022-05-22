The file of these students’ registration in Moroccan universities and institutes still raises a great deal of controversy among the students themselves and their parents, as they rejected the ministry’s proposal to register on the new electronic platform that was made available to them, and to upload their documents.

The decision to record data on the aforementioned platform, caused fear among students, claiming “the lack of clarity of vision and the goal of creating it,” wondering “whether it has anything to do with forcing them to pass the entrance exam for universities and institutes.”.

In this regard, the parents of students returning from Ukraine called on the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation to meet with them and to provide an explanation regarding the content and contents of the electronic platform launched by the Ministry, to download the students’ academic documents, which will be open until the end of May.

Muhammad Al-Mahzoom, a member of the Integration Cell Committee, and the father of a student in the Department of Architecture, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that “the students returning from Ukraine and their parents, were surprised last Wednesday by a communication issued by the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, to launch the electronic platform. without providing the slightest explanation about this platform and its purpose..

He continued, “We are afraid of uploading documents to the platform, because there is ambiguity and we do not know whether it is a way to count the students who will pass the match, or to count the students who will be integrated, or if the goal is to withdraw academic documents from Ukrainian universities.”

For his part, the father of another student told Sky News Arabia, “The students’ parents have previously sent a message to the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, that the concerned students are reluctant to upload their documents to this platform, pending clarifications about the timing and process inclusion”.

He pointed out that the letter “reminds the students’ position of rejecting the match, and the process of reducing a year from the academic level.”.

According to the statement of the Committee of the Integration of Students Returning from Ukraine, in connection with the “Sky News Arabia” website, it calls on the Minister of Education to “program a consultative meeting to listen to them, discuss and clarify the content and content of the electronic platform.”.

The members of the committee stressed that “most students question whether filling out the form on the platform is considered an implicit approval to take the exams with acceptance of its results, or an administrative means for integration.”

The speakers considered that “as soon as the Minister of Education announced in a report that there was a platform for re-registration of officials in the ministry, he was rather to explain the content of the platform on television.“.

The members of the committee considered that there is ambiguity surrounding the status of this platform at the disposal of the students. The committee wrote to the Minister of Education about 5 times, in order to open the door for dialogue, listen to their problems closely, settle the students’ file and integrate them into Moroccan universities.

The Moroccan Ministry of Education had suggested that students enroll in universities in the neighboring countries of Ukraine, namely Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania, but the students’ parents also rejected this solution, claiming that “the standard of living for these countries is high compared to Ukraine.”.

In this regard, the representative of the Coordination of Moroccan Students Returning from Ukraine, Amin Chebani, told Sky News Arabia, “Studying in Germany, Hungary and Bulgaria is financially costly, as it will require parents to spend exorbitant amounts.”.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation is looking into the fate of 4,885 students registered on a previous electronic platform, of whom 3,744 or 77 percent are pursuing their studies in medicine, pharmacy and dentistry, and 220 students are in the process of specializing.

In order to explore possible solutions to address the problem of student integration, the Minister of Education in the Moroccan Parliament recently talked about making contacts with the diplomatic bodies of some “friendly countries” in Eastern Europe, which have an educational system similar to its counterpart in Ukraine, such as Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria, and studying the possibilities of receiving students. Moroccans in higher education institutions in these countries.