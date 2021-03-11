Morocco wants to legalize the cultivation of cannabis

Today, Thursday, the Moroccan government approved a bill to legalize the cultivation of the cannabis plant for medical and industrial uses.

This plant is extracted from the drug of marijuana.

This is the first time that the authorities have adopted a project to legalize the cultivation of cannabis for legal use.

The area covered by this cultivation in 2019 was estimated at about 55 thousand hectares, according to a file published by the Moroccan News Agency on the subject.

This area was estimated at 134 thousand hectares in 2003, and about 74 thousand hectares in 2005, according to the same source.

But this cultivation will become permissible, after the project is adopted by Parliament, in specific areas that will be restricted later, under a license received by a specialized agency.

However, it will be legitimate only “within the limits of the quantities necessary to meet the needs of the production of materials for medical, pharmaceutical and industrial purposes,” according to the draft law.

It also stipulates that farmers who are licensed to join cooperatives, “are obliged to receive the crops from the manufacturing and export companies,” under penalty of penalties.

The project aims to exploit “the opportunities provided by the global market for cannabis cannabis project”, and “to attract international companies specialized in this field.”

He notes the “increasing development of the global medical cannabis market”, with average growth forecasts estimated at 60 percent in Europe and 30 percent globally.

In addition to “improving farmers’ income and protecting them from international drug smuggling networks.”