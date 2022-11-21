The time has come to see action for the Croatian teams that have their place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. With a vibrant start to the most anticipated and spectacular tournament in the world of sports, it is the turn of the Croatian star of Real Madrid, Luka Modric. The meeting has a special color due to the fact that both teams have never met in a World Cup. The only match where they have met was at the Hassan II Trophy in December 1996, played in Casablanca.
Morocco
The Moroccan team rarely coincided with having a team with interesting figures in international football and a World Cup. The chances that they give a good game are high, taking into account that the opponent has a lot of experience and a record in the highest levels of said competition. Morocco does not have the numbers in its favor and it is that they have won only one of their last 10 games.
Croatia
Croatia is the favorite team to win this match due to the size of its squad and the ability to play its desired game. The Croats have won both of their World Cup matches against African rivals. This would be Croatia’s sixth participation in the World Cup and it is expected that they will reach the top thanks to their flagship player, Luka Modric, who is currently the Croatian player who has played the most matches in major international competitions ( 25).
In which stadium is Morocco vs Croatia played?
City: Al Khor.
Stadium: To Bayt Stadium.
Schedule: Wednesday November 23. 11:00 a.m. Spain, 04:00 a.m. Mexico, 07:00 a.m. Argentina, 10:00 a.m. Qatar
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Morocco vs Croatia in Spain?
TV channels: Movistar TV
Live streaming: World Goal
How can you watch Morocco vs Croatia in Argentina?
TV channels: TyC Sport and on Direct TV.
Live streaming: DGO
How can you watch Morocco vs Croatia in Mexico?
TV channels: Sky HD
Live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, VIX+
How can you watch Morocco vs Croatia in the United States?
TV channels: Fox Sports, Telemundo, Peacock
Live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live
How can you watch Morocco vs Croatia in Colombia?
TV channels: Caracol TV, RCN Television, Direct TV Sports.
Live streaming: Caracol Play, Live RCN Sports.
News of injuries in Morocco
Moroccan midfielder Selim Amalah is a doubt for the first game against Croatia.
Injury news in Croatia
There is no loss in the Croatian team.
Forecast of the match between Morocco and Croatia
Morocco 1-1 Croatia.
