On the other hand, the government expected a decrease in tomato prices during the coming weeks, and attributed the reason for this rise to the cold wave that the Kingdom experienced, which affected the crops of some vegetables, especially tomatoes.

The price of one kilogram of tomatoes reached 13 dirhams (about a dollar and a half), while it did not exceed 5 dirhams (about half a dollar) a few weeks ago.

Tomatoes, or “mtisha”, as they are called locally, are among the vegetables that are widely consumed throughout the year in Morocco, and the demand for them rises, especially during the month of Ramadan.

Overlapping reasons

A number of professionals, including producers and exporters of vegetables and fruits, link the recent increase in tomato prices to interrelated factors, expecting prices to return to their normal level before the month of Ramadan.

The adviser to the Moroccan Association of Producers and Exporters of Vegetables and Fruits, Al-Aris Al-Sarghini, confirms that the severe cold wave that Morocco has known during the past weeks was among the main reasons that led to the rise in tomato prices.

Al-Sarghini added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that the cold weather led to a reduction in production by about half, which caused an increase in prices due to the decline in the supply of this substance in the markets.

And the agricultural expert continues that the decline in the areas allocated for growing tomatoes due to the increases in a number of raw materials that go into agriculture is also considered among the factors that led to the increase in prices.

Al-Sarghini stresses that “the increase in tomato prices is not related to their export abroad, as half of the production has been allocated, as has been the case for years, to supply the domestic market, while the other half is directed to export.”

The speaker calls for enabling farmers to sell vegetables and fruits directly to consumers, in order to avoid the multiplicity of intermediaries and speculators and to ensure price stability.

tighten surveillance

The rise in tomato prices has angered a number of consumers, who have launched a digital campaign called “Let it fade” (Let it spoil) to urge a boycott of tomato purchases, in parallel with civil society’s calls for the government to intervene to protect citizens’ purchasing power and put out the flames of prices.

And the president of the Moroccan University for Consumer Protection, Bouazza Kharati, says that, in addition to “weather fluctuations,” a disease that had struck tomatoes at the end of the year also affected crops.

Al-Kharati stresses in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that the current situation requires giving priority to supplying the internal market, and stopping exports to African countries, while reviewing the agreements under which this process takes place with European countries.

The spokesman believes that preserving the prices of vegetables and fruits and cutting off the way for middlemen requires controlling the internal market by monitoring the path of shipments of these foodstuffs from agricultural estates to wholesale markets.

Al-Kharati notes that the tightening of market surveillance in recent days has led to a decline in the prices of some vegetables, especially in the southern regions of the Kingdom.

The government is reassuring

The Moroccan government had announced that it would take all necessary measures to limit the price hike, with intensifying field monitoring at points of sale and ensuring the regular supply of food products to markets.

Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch confirmed that “the production of vegetables, especially tomatoes, is at a good level this year, and the recent increase in tomato prices is mainly due to the cold wave that the country is experiencing.”

Akhannouch said during the cabinet meeting that he expects tomato prices to drop in the next few weeks.