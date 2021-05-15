The Moroccan authorities will send 40 tons of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. This was reported on May 14 Online Kingdom Foreign Office.

“King Mohammed VI of Morocco, head of the al-Quds committee, instructed to send humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank,” the statement said.

It is noted that 40 tons of food products, blankets, as well as medicines for the provision of emergency medical care will be sent to the conflict region.

The ministry stressed that Morocco condemns the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip and believes that it “widens the chasm, increases hatred and impedes the establishment of peace in the region.”

“The Kingdom of Morocco, which puts the Palestinian cause at the forefront of its interests, remains true to its commitment to achieving a settlement based on the coexistence of two states (Palestinian and Israeli – Ed.),” The statement said.

Earlier that day, it became known that the United States and Egypt are working on a truce project in the Gaza Strip. It provides for monitoring the observance of the ceasefire by Cairo and Washington.

On May 14, UN Secretary General António Guterres called on Palestine and Israel to immediately cease hostilities. He noted that too many civilians were killed in the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. According to him, this can only exacerbate radicalization and extremist activities in the region.

In connection with the aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting on Sunday, May 16.