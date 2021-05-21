A group of young people cross the border of Morocco and Spain by boat this Wednesday. Bernat Armangue / AP

To the sea, to misery, hopelessness and emptiness. The images that come to us these days from Ceuta are the clearest and most accurate reflection of the treatment that the Moroccan regime gives to its citizens. Not yesterday or today, it is what it has been doing for decades and that is why the Moroccan diaspora is one of the most numerous, families scattered throughout the European continent, maintaining international networks of affection as best they can. Emigrating has been the only way out for a long time, but we did not leave because we wanted to see the world, go tourism, out of an adventurous spirit or the vocation of explorers. We did not leave, in reality, they expelled us from our lands when those who ruled us had turned them into arid deserts in which it is impossible to project a future, a dignified life.

The tearful and sentimental treatment with which the situation is approached is yet another form of infantilization. Turning someone else’s pain into a show is free and entertains the bored audience for a long time. Poor little Moors and blacks shivering in the water. As if poverty were the result of a natural catastrophe and the lack of resources a fatal destiny due to geography and not politics. Socio-economic analysis seems to be yet another privilege only available to the citizens of this part of the world. We are poor by nature and with denigrating paternalism we have to be treated.

Nobody puts on the table what is a scandal: that entire families carry their migratory project on the backs of their children, that Morocco systematically mistreats its minors by expelling them abroad instead of protecting, feeding and educating them.

Well, it is not destiny, nor is it genetics or geography, it is that we come from a regime whose extractive and carnivorous elites devour their own people, led by a monarch who lives in medieval opulence and stifles any hint of rebellion with savage severity. The only project of the State is to push its people abroad and then claim their remittances, their achievements and their successes as their own. But nothing can claim those who denied us bread, education and existence itself. We are from where we eat and breathe, not from the country that drowns us, whether in the icy waters of the border or under the scorching sun of an unenlightened despotism that leaves us to our fate. This, at best.