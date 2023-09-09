Saturday, September 9, 2023
Morocco: the shocking videos of the exact moment of the deadly 6.8 earthquake

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
in World
0
Morocco: the shocking videos of the exact moment of the deadly 6.8 earthquake

earthquake in morocco

earthquake in morocco

Photo:

Twitter @LlamingoE/ @sireemperador

earthquake in morocco

The earthquake has caused the death of more than a thousand people, according to the latest report.

During September 8, Morocco was affected by a earthquake of magnitude 6.8 with epicenter in the town of Ighila city located about 80 kilometers southwest of Marrakech, and which has so far left more than a thousand people dead.

Videos were spread through social networks that impress more than one Internet user, since the images show how buildings collapse and people run.

News in development

