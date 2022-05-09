In this regard, Abdallah Araz, doctor and expert in botany and regional director of the Moroccan Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity and Human Development, spoke to Sky News Arabia about the importance of biological agriculture.

Azaz stressed that achieving sustainable agriculture requires adopting an environmental approach to spatial development, through the involvement of various actors in the field of agricultural production, explaining that sustainable agriculture encourages the rationalization and rationalization of water resources, the preservation of natural resources and the use of natural fertilizers.

Encouragement to conserve water

On the other hand, Aziza Makhshani, an expert in sustainable development, believes that Morocco faces many challenges, including the effects of climate change, the rise in population and excessive consumption of food and natural resources. on water resources.

The same expert did not fail to stress that achieving sustainable food security has become an obsession for all developing societies, including Morocco, which adopts a number of reforms, policies, strategies and major projects, all in order to face climate challenges and ensure that good and sustainable food production.

Regarding the steps to be taken to achieve sustainable agriculture; Makhshan identified it in preserving harmless environmental species, good management of water sources and consumption, good use of agricultural land, preservation of land and soil quality, raising the quantity and quality of agricultural production, training farmers and teaching them good information and techniques on the importance of sustainable agriculture, and openness to global experiences and technologies. The latter will help ensure sustainable agriculture and at the same time preserve water resources for future generations.

On the other hand, Abdel Salam, an expert and researcher in spatial dynamics, preparation and territorial development, highlighted in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that biological or environmentally friendly agriculture, it is important not to consume large quantities of water.

Hasnawi said, “Today, we are living in an exceptional and alarming agricultural situation due to the lack of rainfall on the national soil level, in addition to the depletion and decline of the water level, which will have a great impact on agriculture and the plant and animal sector in particular, especially the breeding of livestock that graze in the mountains, plains and pastoral circles, It depends on the rain.”

Drip irrigation is the solution

Among the effects of the lack of rainfall, the expert in spatial dynamism explains, the dam injection has significantly decreased, based in his speech on the initiative of King Mohammed VI, which is focused on preserving important water resources and ways to rationalize the use of water in a rational manner.

The spokesman added that among the fruits that consume large quantities of water is the red watermelon, which poses a threat to the water bed, according to farmers and technicians.

Hasnawi believes that the solution that must be focused on is the adoption of biological crops that do not consume water and have a relationship with the peculiarities of the soil fields, explaining that in this way we will preserve the water reserve.

The same expert stressed the need to change the irrigation method, relying on drip irrigation, in order to overcome this critical and alarming situation in Morocco due to water scarcity.

Regarding the alarming situation in Morocco, Hasnaoui stressed that among the possibilities, some areas will suffer from thirst, especially the southern regions that witness high heat waves, and affect the oasis areas, which in turn are affected by the encroachment of sand and waves of shirk and the decline of precipitation.

The researcher concluded in the field of territorial development, “It is necessary to develop a spatial diagnosis for some agricultural areas in order to crystallize a spatial vision to preserve water resources and also in order to choose new plants that do not require many water resources.”

It is noteworthy that Morocco has developed the “Green Generation 2020-2030” strategy, which aims to strengthen the agricultural middle class and ensure its stability. The sustainability of agricultural development is the second pillar of this vision, which seeks to double the agricultural GDP and exports.

This strategy developed by the Ministry of Agriculture also aims to improve water efficiency by continuing irrigation and agricultural development programs, mobilizing non-traditional water resources, encouraging the use of renewable energies in the agricultural sector, continuing tree planting programs, including varieties most suitable for arid areas, and developing biological agriculture, while promoting dissemination of soil conservation techniques and the continuation of the agricultural insurance program; Adopt and disseminate green technology, develop agricultural digitization, and continue to mobilize climate finance for donors specializing in climate finance, especially through the Agricultural Development Agency’s access to the financial resources of the Green Climate Fund and the Adaptation Fund.