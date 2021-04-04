Today, Sunday, the Kingdom of Morocco expressed its absolute support for the decisions taken by Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein to ensure Jordan’s stability and security.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans residing abroad said in a press release reported by the MAP that, “based on the special ties between King Mohammed VI and his brother King Abdullah II … the Kingdom of Morocco affirms its full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”
.
#Morocco #supports #Jordans #decisions #ensure #security #stability
Leave a Reply