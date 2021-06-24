Bourita said during a press conference after his meeting with the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Saleh, that Morocco has been involved in efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis since its inception, considering that the stability of Libya is important to Morocco..

He added that Morocco will always stand with the legitimate institutions in Libya.

For his part, Aqila Saleh stressed the need to hold elections in Libya on time under the supervision of the United Nations, indicating that there is no solution in Libya without holding elections..

Saleh called on the Libyan government to support the Electoral Commission, stressing that the Libyan people will choose who governs them through the election fund, whether in electing their representatives in the House of Representatives or choosing the head of state.

Aqila Saleh valued Morocco’s role in resolving the Libyan crisis, saying that Morocco played an important role in resolving the crisis.