Hilal said, “Polisario’s silence regarding the Smara events indicates that it is involved in the incident, and we have the international right to respond to any terrorist attack,” according to the Moroccan “Hespress” website.

Hilal stressed that “Morocco is not accusing anyone while the authorities are carrying out the necessary investigations,” adding that “the indicators point to one direct party, namely the Polisario, which published a report indicating that Smara was targeted.”

He continued, saying, “MINURSO forces quickly arrived at the scene of the incident, inspected the explosions in civilian places, and subsequently submitted a report to the United Nations.”

He concluded by saying, “The Smara bombings affected civilian and industrial areas, with no military presence, and led to the death of a young Moroccan man who came from France.”

Four explosions occurred on the night of Saturday and Sunday in the city of Smara in the Moroccan Sahara, killing one person and wounding three others.

The official Moroccan news agency reported that the wounds of two of the wounded were described as serious.

She added that those seriously injured received first aid before being transferred to the hospital in Laayoune in the Moroccan desert.

She said that the third person, who sustained minor injuries, was able to return to his home after receiving first aid at the site.

The agency indicated that material damage was recorded in two homes, and the local authorities, security services and civil protection were directed immediately upon notification to the site of the explosions.