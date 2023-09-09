Morocco | Strong earthquake near Marrakesh – at least five dead

The earthquake caused panic among the city’s residents and tourists.

To Morocco a strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the night before Saturday, reports news agency Reuters.

According to local sources quoted by the news channel Al Arabiya, at least five people died.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred a little after 1:00 a.m. Finnish time, a good 70 kilometers northeast of the city of Marrakesh.

According to Reuters, videos shared on social media showed houses shaking and people running out of them. Other videos showed rubble on the streets and minor damage to buildings.

Reuters has not been able to confirm the authenticity of the videos.

Earthquakes are not unusual in Morocco, as the country is located on the border of the African and Eurasian continental plates.