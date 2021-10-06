Morocco outclassed Guinea-Bissau (5-0) on Wednesday night in Rabat in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Morocco did not give details against Guinea-Bissau (5-0), this Wednesday evening in Rabat on behalf of the third day of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. Faced with an opponent disturbed by food poisoning, the Atlas Lions have played a football as generous as it is attractive. However, it took them half an hour to set the sights. Louza, with a deflected free kick (9th), Hakimi, with a sumptuous rolled up from the left (16th), Chair, countered by Sangante following a one-two with Barkok (23rd), narrowly missing the frame.

And it was finally Achraf Hakimi who found the loophole a heavy strike from the right flush with the post from Jonas Mendes (31st, 1-0). Just before the break, Mmaee escaped and was swung by Bula into the box. The penalty, logical, was transformed by Imran Louza (45th + 1, 2-0). The Watford member thus opened his counter from his first selection.

El Kaabi’s papinade

The break didn’t change the case. Served by El Kaabi, Ilias Chair It was his delight by finding the top of a rolled shot perfectly dosed (49th, 3-0). From smuggler, El Kaabi turned into a scorer, and not for a hang-up goal. On a long center of Masina, Hatayspor striker carried a bicycle to make Julian Alaphilippe blush (62nd, 4-0).

Four goals, four different scorers, and even the substitutes were going to taste the feast when Munir El Haddadi, entered a quarter of an hour earlier in place of Chair, added strength (82nd, 5-0). Vahid Halilhodzic’s men win their twelfth consecutive victory and offer themselves a reference match, dispelling doubts about the style of play of the Atlas Lions.

The starting eleven:

Morocco : Bounou – Hakimi, Aguerd, Saïss, Masina – S. Amrabat, Barkok – Louza, R.Mmaee, Chair – El Kaabi.

Guinea-Bissau: J. Mendes – Nanu, Sangante, Djalo, F. Candé – Bura, Cassama, A.Semedo – M.Baldé, A.Mendy, Jorginho.

In the group I standings, Morocco seizes first place with 6 points despite its match less, with two lengths ahead of its victim of the day.