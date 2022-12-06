Morocco Spain streaming and live TV: where to see the Qatar 2022 World Cup match

Today, Tuesday 6 December 2022, at 16 Morocco and Spain take the field in Qatar for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. This is the 22nd edition of the prestigious tournament: the first soccer World Cup scheduled for the winter season and the last to welcome 32 teams (they will become 48 in 2026). Where to see Morocco Spain on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The match between Morocco and Spain will be broadcast live exclusively in the clear (free of charge) on Rai 1 with kick-off set for 4 pm today, Tuesday 6 December 2022. Ample forecast before and after the match. We also remind you that all 64 races of the World Championship Fifa of Qatar 2022 will be visible in the clear: 28 on Rai 1, the others on Rai 2, Rai 3 or Rai Sport.

Morocco Spain live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow Morocco Spain in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

Formations

We have seen where to see Morocco Spain on TV and live streaming, a match valid for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but what are the probable formations of the two national teams? Here they are:

MOROCCO (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, S. Amrabat, Sabiri; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal. All. Regragui

SPAIN (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Carvajal, Rodri, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Morata, Dani Olmo. Coach Luis Enrique

Groups

But what were the groups of the Qatar 2022 World Cup (in bold the qualified for the round of 16)? Here they are: