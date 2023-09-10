NAfter the severe earthquake in Morocco with at least 2012 deaths, another earthquake has shaken the country. According to the US Earthquake Observatory USGS it had a magnitude of 3.9, according to the Moroccan news site Hespress it was recorded at a magnitude of 4.5.

Meanwhile, the search for survivors continues. In remote mountain villages in the North African country, rescue workers used heavy equipment to dig through the rubble of collapsed houses. A small mountain village in Chichaoua province was almost completely destroyed, Moroccan state television station TV 2M reported on Sunday. 65 bodies were recovered and a mass grave was set up. Drones were used to help emergency services search for bodies, the Hespress news site reported. In Chicaoua alone, 191 deaths were registered.

According to the Moroccan Interior Ministry, at least 2,059 other people were injured. Of these, 1,404 are in critical condition. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 300,000 people are affected by the disaster. It is feared that the number of victims will continue to increase. King Mohammed VI ordered three days of national mourning.

The worst earthquake in decades in the northwest African country also caused extensive damage. In large areas, from the Atlas Mountains to the famous old town of Marrakech, buildings were partially completely destroyed and famous cultural monuments were damaged.

The Moroccan news site Hespress reported on Sunday that an emergency team from Spain with dogs had now arrived in Morocco to support the search and rescue forces.

Meanwhile, auxiliary staff are also available in Germany and other countries. The Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is hoping for a quick decision on a possible rescue operation in the disaster area. However, the THW still has not received a request for help from Morocco, a spokesman told the dpa on Sunday. “That’s why we can’t take action.”

The quake occurred at 11:11 p.m. local time

The German Red Cross (DRK) said the situation was still very confusing. “But one thing is certain: the people in the disaster regions now urgently need humanitarian help,” said DRK General Secretary Christian Reuter. The relief organization Action Medeor said it was in contact with partner organizations.





The quake occurred late Friday evening at 11:11 p.m. local time and lasted several seconds. According to the US Earthquake Observatory USGS it had a magnitude of 6.8, according to the Helmholtz Center Potsdam 6.9. The epicenter was a good 70 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh in the Atlas Mountains. According to the USGS, the quake occurred at a depth of 18.5 kilometers. According to experts, earthquakes at such shallow depths are particularly dangerous.

Two eyewitnesses from Marrakesh spoke to the FAZ: “At first I thought a plane was crashing,” said 52-year-old travel guide Hakim Lgssiar. Another person told the German Press Agency: “In Marrakech we lived through incredible moments of horror. Fearing aftershocks, we spent the night outdoors rather than returning home,” he said. Shortly after the first quake, an aftershock of magnitude 4.9 actually occurred.

Pictures and videos on social media showed piles of rubble, destroyed buildings and damaged parts of the famous red walls that surround Marrakech’s old town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Other videos showed screaming people leaving restaurants in the city. “Everyone here is shocked,” an eyewitness from the mountain village of Mulay Brahim told dpa, a region that was particularly hard hit by the quake. “We are working with the simple means we have to search for the dead and survivors in the rubble. We don’t know the truth about the number of victims,” he said.