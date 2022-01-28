On February 7, Morocco will reopen its airspace to international passenger flights, after it closed it at the end of November to combat the rapid spread of the Omicron mutant, the Moroccan government announced Thursday.

The announcement came at a time of increasing pressure from workers in the tourism sector, which is threatened with collapse, and from Moroccans who have been stuck abroad due to the closure of the borders, and amid questions in the local media about the feasibility of continuing the closure.

The government said in a statement that it “has decided to reopen the airspace in the face of flights to and from the Kingdom of Morocco, starting from February 7, taking into account the developments in the epidemiological situation in Morocco.”

The government will later announce “the necessary measures and measures to be taken at the border posts and the conditions to be provided by travelers” to implement this decision.

She indicated that a technical committee is currently studying these measures, while the state of health emergency will continue until February 28.

Morocco has closed its borders to all international passenger flights since November 29, due to concerns about the rapid spread of the mutant Omicron. In addition, flights were suspended with European countries weeks before that.

This closure, in particular, deepened the crisis of the tourism sector, which was already affected by the repercussions of the pandemic, as it coincided with the end of the year holidays that usually attract European tourists to the Kingdom.