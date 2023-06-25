Morocco has been reinforcing the border with Melilla in recent weeks by building an intermediate section of fence, a few hundred meters long, located between the fence on the Moroccan side, strewn with highly sharp concertinas, and the system of separation barriers in the Spanish zone, which rise up to 10 meters and are crowned by mechanisms that prevent clamping. The new security structure, complemented by embankments with ditches, is in an advanced state of completion, as observed this Saturday in the vicinity of the Chinatown border crossing and confirmed sources from the Rabat security services. In that same place, at least 23 sub-Saharan Africans lost their lives a year ago, according to the Moroccan authorities, when they tried to assault the fence to break into Spanish territory.

“There are no longer any irregular migrants in Nador,” says a security agent in charge of relations with the Spanish media that cover the anniversary of the tragedy at the Melilla fence in front of the closed Chinatown border. “The fence is being reinforced in a sector that was damaged and trenches have also been dug,” he pointed out, although without allowing photographs to be taken in the area. Behind him were still visible the sections of tall metal structures and wire fences that had been brought down during the assault by nearly two thousand sub-Saharan Africans, the vast majority of them Sudanese, on June 24, 2022. According to data from the Moroccan authorities , local and international humanitarian NGOs have raised the number of fatalities to 37, by including migrants supposedly deceased during their forced transfer to remote areas of the Maghreb country. These organizations also report the disappearance of 76 people.

In the Sidi Salem cemetery in Nador rest the remains of Mohamed Ali Adam, born in 1987 in Sudan, according to an employee of the cemetery. His tomb is identical to the rest of the tombs, with a small ceramic plate with his details, although there are no well-kept plants on the ground that covers it, as in many other tombs. She is the only one of the victims of the Melilla fence tragedy that has so far been able to be identified through photos sent to her relatives. “They can’t go through there,” the same cemetery employee warned the journalists who tried to get closer to the two dozen excavated and still empty graves at one end of the compound. In the freezers of the morgue of a hospital in Nador, 22 bodies of sub-Saharan Africans who died while trying to cross the Melilla border by force have been waiting to be identified for a year. Several groups of people from Spanish NGOs that work in the area went to the fence this Saturday to show their rejection and demand a thorough investigation to clarify the tragedy that occurred last summer.

Closed passage of Chinatown from the Moroccan side.

There are no black Africans on the streets of Nador, nor in nearby Beni Ensar, adjoining Melilla. Nor on the nearby Mount Gurugú, where they used to stay camped until they found the opportunity to jump. Along the narrow road that ascends, you can see from a bird’s eye view the coastline of the tip of Cabo de las Tres Forcas, where you can see Melilla, and the Mar Chica, or Nador marine lagoon. At the top of Gurugú, the military installations block the way to visitors. On the slope, a stone’s throw from the border of Chinatown, stands a barracks for the Mobile Security Forces. Half a dozen tents outside indicate that it has been reinforced with more agents.

“There are no more blacks here,” says Mohamed, 70, a retired Spanish worker residing in Melilla, while he feeds his calves at a bend in the mountain road. “Since I retired, I have become a rancher to be entertained,” he laughs, composing a pastoral scene with his cattle near ravines where the Riffian cabals of the nationalist Abdelkrim massacred 150 Spanish soldiers a little over a century ago. “Before there were many immigrants. They didn’t mess with anyone and they never touched my cows, ”he explains with an affable air, but without allowing himself to be photographed. “They lived in caves, in tents, in the forest, but a year ago the police kicked them all out. The guards come almost daily to search the area. There are none left ”, he clinches.

Omar Naji, head of the Nador section of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights, has assured that there are still a few migrants in the surroundings of Mount Gurugú. “Almost all of them have left before an immigration policy of Spain and Morocco based exclusively on security. They hide day and night so as not to be detained or expelled to other areas of the country,” Naji specified in a conversation prior to the events organized by the AMDH this Saturday on the anniversary of the Melilla fence tragedy.

The AMDH claims to have counted 27 dead and 70 missing in its latest report, presented on the anniversary of the tragedy. He says he has documented cases of police violence in the sub-Saharan African camps on Mount Gurugú, such as the destruction of tents and the burning of food reserves, which preceded, between June 23 and 24, 2022, the massive assault on the fence.

Their research work on the ground, points out the Nador association, confirms that the migrants were able to travel more than six kilometers, from Mount Gurugú to the fence at the Chinatown post, without being intercepted during a massive march along an hour and a half, despite having passed a police station.

The Moroccan organization for the defense of human rights assures that the relatives of the victims, some of whom have come from the United Kingdom, Oman or Norway, have not been able to identify their remains due to the restrictions imposed by the authorities, which have allowed them to see the corpses.