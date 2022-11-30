After the draw against the Croatia from Modric and comrades, the Morocco from Thank you unexpectedly managed to win against the Belgium of the technician Roberto Martinez with a solid performance in defense and cynical in attack. During the press conference in view of tomorrow’s match against Canada the current North African national team coach has spoken out on the unrest that broke out in Holland after the success obtained against the Diavoli Rossi at the World Cup in Qatar. Here are his statements:

“I don’t think they are real Moroccans. Moroccans have more respect. In our culture you have to respect everyone. It’s very hard to see people behaving like that. You have to show respect for the country where you were born. You can be happy and celebrate if we had to qualify, but you have to have respect for everyone. I hope everyone has a good time tomorrow and that afterwards we can dance and cry together. Don’t cry from sadness but because we made it to the round of 16.”