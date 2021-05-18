Dozens of Moroccan anti-riot agents have begun to block the way from this noon to the hundreds of young people who were still trying to access Ceuta through the breakwater that divides the two countries. Morocco’s reaction comes more than a day after the massive influx of immigrants into Spain through the sea began, which has led to the entry into the autonomous city of some 8,000 immigrants and has forced the Army to deploy on the beach of Tarajal to contain the surge. The authorities of the neighboring country have evacuated thousands of people, Moroccans and foreigners, who were trying since Monday to enter Spanish soil illegally. The operation takes place on the beach located east of Ceuta, and has not yet finished, reports Efe.

While hundreds of Sub-Saharan Africans tried to reach Fnideq (the former Castillejos), local Moroccan media reported that the Tangier authorities had expelled 1,350 irregular migrants, most of them Sub-Saharan, to southern cities. Police sources indicated to the digital site Le360, very close to the Royal Palace, that most of these emigrants were arrested in the last 24 hours in neighborhoods of Tangier. Others were arrested on trains coming from Rabat and Casablanca. Finally, they were transferred in 11 buses. The same media cited a source from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) to ensure that this body had deployed auxiliary forces on the northern beaches and in the next few hours more “clandestine emigrants” would be expelled to the south.

The Moroccan reaction comes more than a day and a half after the massive influx of immigrants began, some 8,000 according to the latest counts, of which about half have been returned to Morocco, says the Spanish Interior Ministry. The Maghreb country has adopted the measure after the warning of the European Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, who has reminded the Moroccan authorities that “Spanish borders are European borders.” Johansson has demanded that Rabat comply with its obligations to control irregular departures and accept the return of people who have left Morocco in this way and who do not have the right to remain on European territory. In an official statement from La Moncloa, Pedro Sánchez has described the situation as a “challenge” and, referring to the surveillance of the border and the security of the people of Ceuta and Melilla, he has assured: “We will be firm to guarantee your safety in the face of any challenge. , before any eventuality and under any circumstance ”.

Morocco has not made any statement on the alleged relaxation of border surveillance and the situation in Ceuta, although the ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, stated on Tuesday that “there are acts that have consequences and must be assumed”, in a Veiled reference to the humanitarian reception in a hospital in Logroño by the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Gali, which aroused the anger of the Moroccan authorities. Rabat has called Benyaich for consultations later.

In Ceuta, the Spanish soldiers deployed on the beach of Tarajal help the immigrants, Moroccans and Sub-Saharan Africans, who arrived exhausted on the Spanish coast. Meanwhile, hundreds of people remain grouped on the Moroccan side of the border.

A group of immigrants from Morocco emerge from the water after swimming across the border. Javier Bauluz

Chakib Marwane, a 50-year-old cross-border worker, told this newspaper that the passage to Ceuta was closed again since noon on Tuesday. “There are people who still come to Fnideq because they have not yet found out that access is already closed. It can’t be done anymore, it’s over ”.

A Moroccan gendarmerie boat patrolled the area near Tarajal beach. Despite the surveillance, dozens of young people have continued trying to access Ceuta and some were climbing a nearby mountain. Another of those who have tried to enter Spain, a man in his 30s, was arguing with his mother because she wanted to accompany him on the adventure while he shouted no, to stay.

A metal fence protected by Moroccan police prevents road access to the border with Ceuta, a kilometer away. “This fence yesterday [este lunes] I was not there ”, commented a young Moroccan. “You could get to the jetty. And from there it only took ten minutes to swim to Ceuta. The problem is that we had to swim because the Moroccan policemen would not let us step on the ground, they said that we could only get into the water ”, he pointed out.

Several street vendors selling sausages, boiled eggs and drinks have taken advantage of the occasion and have located near the border. Some men returned from Ceuta complained that they had been beaten by the Spanish police. Others assured that they would try to enter again. “Either tomorrow, the day after, or in five days,” said one of them, Munaim, 46.