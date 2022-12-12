Rashid, Yassine, Mustafà, Mohammed, Youssef, Hamza, Karim, Mehdi, Zakaria, Ali. They are hairdressers, greengrocers, butchers, traders, kebab shops, artisans, even trade unionists, even building contractors. Moroccans but very integrated in Genoa and now “Genoese”. They are the ones who are filling bars and then squares these days thanks to this crazy World Cup in Qatar which for the first time brought an African national team among the top 4 in the world. The miracle of Morocco is a miracle that makes you dream nearly 20,000 Moroccans throughout Liguria.

A group of Moroccan fans celebrating

The countdown to the semifinal Morocco-France on Wednesday evening he left and in the many meeting places of the Genoese Moroccan community the problem is above all one: “Find the flags of Morocco: they are not easily found on the market, Amazon does not ship them on time, we were a bit unprepared because who ever would have imagined having to wave them in the square – admits Rashid, one of the many Moroccan merchants in the historic center – This also applies to the national team shirts Moroccan: there are very few on the market. We will make up for it by wearing generic red ones. Against France it will already be a final for us, winning would be more than a dream and since we are at this point, dreaming is no longer risky”.



Moroccan flags for sale online

There are many Genoese Moroccans, over 5 thousand in the city of Genoaaround 8,000 throughout the province and almost 20,000 in Liguria. They are the fourth foreign community resident after Ecuador (20% of the total), Albania (10%) and Romania (9.15%). North Africans are 8.5% of Genoese foreigners but their Mundial joy is making noise as if they were five, ten times as many.

“It’s like this because none of us are here, men, women or children, old or young, who are not celebrating – says Mustafà, another shopkeeper in the historic center – it is almost normal for you to celebrate football, for us Africans it is something never seen before, everyone is talking about the continent’s redemption African but we like more to consider it a recognition of what we do well. I remember that the first Moroccan hairdressers that opened in the historic center almost made you smile, it seemed like a gamble, now look how many there are North African hairdressers between via Maddalena, via del Campo and via Prè and check who the customers are: many Arabs but many Italians who recognize our ability. Well, the same thing is happening in football: now we’re at the grown-up table and we want to stay there.”



The jerseys of Morocco found on the Net

Of the main foreign communities in Genoa, the Moroccan is on average the youngest, with many minors compared to the others, and with a particularly high percentage of children per family. “The family is a cornerstone of our culture and it is not true that we are a patriarchal community – explains Ali, who has been here since the early 2000s – There are many of our girls in the square celebrating. And you’ll see if we go through France, I don’t even want to think about it…”.



Morocco fans in front of shops

It’s a community that it’s also signaling itself for great civic sense as evidenced by the cleaning of the squares after the party. It happened in Genoa, in Spezia, everywhere in the big Italian cities. “It’s not surprising – concludes Zakaria – ours is a modern country, it even makes you a little angry that you are surprised by normal behaviour. We celebrate, we make carousels, but then we tidy up. Indeed, we are sorry that some reckless compatriot set fire to the Caricamento card dumpster in Genoa, we must prevent things like this from happening because it takes little to pass for uncivilized and it would be unfair ”.