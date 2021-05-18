The Moroccan ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, spoke today and said: “In relations between countries there are acts that have consequences, and they have to be assumed.” Mutual trust, which has to be worked on and nurtured, has been added and further described as “unusual” the speed with which it has been summoned by the Spanish Foreign Minister. She has also recognized that she does not rule out that her Government will call her for consultations in the next few hours.



These statements have led the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation to summon this Tuesday the ambassador of Morocco in Spain, Karima Benyaich, after the massive arrival of migrants registered in the last hours in Ceuta.

Arrival of migrants

More of 6,000 migrants have crossed from Morocco to Ceuta in the last 24 hours, including some 1,500 minors, of which 2,700 they have already been returned to the neighboring country, according to Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska. In addition, another 86 migrants have managed to enter Melilla early this Tuesday.

Diplomatic crisis

The migratory crisis occurs in the middle of a diplomatic crisis between the Government and the Alawite kingdom on account of the reception in Spain of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, who is hospitalized in Logroño to receive treatment against COVID-19.

The Executive has alleged strictly humanitarian reasons but the explanations have not satisfied Rabat, who Already on May 8 he warned that he would extract “consequences” and it made him ugly that he had not been notified in advance of the decision, a gesture that he considered “premeditated” and that does not correspond in a relationship between good neighbors.