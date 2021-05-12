Morocco decided to ban the Eid al-Fitr prayer, which falls this week, due to the difficulty in providing conditions for physical distancing, in light of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic, according to a statement by the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

The ministry said that it was decided not to hold this collective prayer, given the flock of worshipers “usually on this occasion, and the difficulty in providing conditions for separation.”

The ministry is expected to announce the date of the Eid, which will fall on Thursday or Friday, on Wednesday night.

Last week, the government extended the health emergency imposed more than a year ago, until June 10. The authorities have also imposed a night curfew since late last year, with relative restrictions on travel between cities. In recent weeks, flights have also been suspended with about 50 countries, after mutating mutations of the virus appeared.