Dubai (WAM)

The Kingdom of Morocco presents its history, identity and vision for the future through its pavilion participating in “Exo 2020 Dubai”, which provides its visitors with an experience of Moroccan history under the slogan “Future Heritage: From Inspiring Origins… to Sustainable Development”, through the rediscovery of the Kingdom and its tangible achievements.

The pavilion of the Kingdom of Morocco provided visitors to the (Expo Dubai) glimpses of more than 4,200 species of plants, 600 of which are used for medicinal or aromatic purposes. The pavilion revealed that these medicinal plants and herbs have many advantages and medicinal benefits through “herbal medicine” to treat human health, in addition to being enhanced by many researches in Moroccan university laboratories, due to the rich and varied biological environment in Morocco. Some are used as a basic alternative to antibiotic medicines.

Those interested in the medical field were keen to search for the Morocco pavilion, and the visitors, especially the doctors, were on a date with the medical herbs that the Moroccan nature abounds in and to see them. And the width of the pavilion through a mural that rises more than 4 meters high, most of the names of those plants, including, but not limited to, mint, caraway, thyme, targhist, bitterness of hennach, live kost, bitterness of henna, carom, beard of the sheikh and old man, love of cress, harisha, cow tongue, bull tongue, borago, Bouhamdoun, and myrtle Ozker, as well as plants that shriveled, shriveled, tamped, tamped, fass, emetek, citrus herbs, triple mushrooms, verbena, frass stone, cress, rabbeh, baspas, land ghassoul, tarragon, roses, buds, vegell, legumes, green oaks, and other medicinal herbs.

The pavilion celebrated the argan tree, the generous tree with which it adorns the pavilion. The tree has strong trunks, green roots, branches and branches that stand tall in the face of harsh dry climates. Some information about it is adjacent to it for visitors to the exhibition, as it is a distinct emblem of an unparalleled natural and cultural heritage, and among its benefits is that it produces argan oil and absorbs carbon dioxide, combating desertification and providing a sustainable agricultural model. This tree, which belongs to the “coniferous trees” family, is abundantly found in southern Morocco, and the oil of its fruits has multiple health and cosmetic benefits. Biologists consider that its real age ranges between 1500 and 2000 years, to be the oldest tree in Morocco.

Moroccan tea

The Kingdom of Morocco’s pavilion at Expo Dubai invites its visitors to taste different types of tea, giving them an opportunity to taste traditional colors and different tastes of many types of Moroccan tea with different methods of use and preparation for each type or the way they are stirred in “Msabiyat” Marrakesh through very special rituals It expresses the customs of hospitality and generosity, the most prominent of which are Shiba or Shuwaila tea, mint tea, verbena tea, saffron, thyme, desert tea with gum and amber, jasmine, fleo or mint tea, and Salmiya “sage” tea.

The pavilion’s organizers stressed that some types of tea help control sugar levels in the body, prevent cancer, maintain the health and freshness of the skin, and prevent the appearance of early signs of aging, as it is useful for getting rid of feelings of anxiety and tension.

The Moroccan pavilion at the Expo is located in the Heart of Opportunity area near Al Wasl Square, the beating heart of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Morocco affirms its commitment to a sustainable future for the planet, using climate control strategies such as thickening earthen walls, multiple vertical gardens, and the presence of a large central courtyard. To naturally ventilate and cool the building, the use of a traditional heat-insulating building material played a major role in temperature regulation.