Soccer World Cup

Modric only needed to score against Morocco

For its part, Morocco debuted against Modric’s Croatia, which awaits in the semifinals after ousting Brazil. That game ended goalless but made it clear that the two teams had come to Qatar to compete.

The appointment was grateful from the beginning, nervous and dizzying, both teams very liberated, as if they did not belong to the World Cup. Morocco trembled at times with the ball and chained three unforced turnovers that the surprised Croatian forwards could not finish. The one who managed to pass the divide, however, settled down because she opened the field well from the sides with the wings, preferably by Achraf’s, she used the changes of direction with great sense and warned that she had a talent to intimidate the runner-up From Russia. Ziyech, in any case, had much less prominence than Modric, omnipresent and luminous, a dancer also in Qatar.

the chronicle of ramon besa.