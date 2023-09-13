Capitals (Union, Agencies)

The Moroccan government pledged to help earthquake survivors and provide financial assistance to rebuild homes and schools, while rescue teams continued relief operations and searches for missing people under the rubble for the fifth day in a row.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch revealed three stages that will be implemented to confront the repercussions of the devastating earthquake crisis.

Speaking to reporters after a ministerial meeting held in the capital, Rabat, Akhannouch said: “There are several stages in confronting the repercussions of the earthquake. The first stage concerns managing the crisis, which we are doing with great efficiency, in addition to saving lives, treating the wounded, simplifying burial procedures, and delivering food and health aid.”

He added: “The second phase concerns the reconstruction of the homes of those affected, and we will also pay compensation to this resident. Details of the compensation will be decided in the next few days.”

The Moroccan Prime Minister added: “The third stage is to pay attention to public services in the areas that witnessed the earthquake, such as health, education, roads, water and electricity, with the aim of keeping pace with the reconstruction phase and restoring life to normal.”

Yesterday, rescue teams in Morocco continued relief operations and searches for missing persons under the rubble for the fifth day in a row.

Search and rescue teams succeeded in recovering a number of deaths and those trapped under the rubble, in various areas damaged by the earthquake.

Yesterday, the Ministry of the Interior reported that the death toll from the earthquake had risen to 2,901, and the wounded to 5,530 people.

The ministry indicated that the number of victims in Al Haouz province, the epicenter of the earthquake, had risen to 1,643 deaths.

Rescuers are struggling to reach remote mountain villages that were severely damaged by the earthquake, in an attempt to find neighborhoods under the rubble, and to deliver aid to the afflicted families.

Local sources reported that the families of those affected participated in the rescue operations, where residents succeeded in extracting a number of those trapped.

This was accompanied by popular initiatives to support earthquake victims, as dozens of trucks and vehicles loaded with food and relief aid, such as blankets and mattresses, arrived in the affected areas, according to what was reported on social media platforms.

On Sunday, the government announced the opening of a special account with the treasury and the Bank of Morocco with the aim of receiving solidarity financial contributions from citizens and private and public bodies. The foreign rescue teams began their work to join their Moroccan counterparts immediately after their arrival in the Kingdom on Sunday. The magnitude of the earthquake that struck Morocco reached 7 degrees on the Richter scale, and its epicenter was in the Al Haouz region, affecting several cities, including the capital, Rabat, Casablanca, Meknes, Fez, Marrakesh, Agadir, and Taroudant, according to the National Institute of Geophysics, which described the earthquake as “the most violent in a century.”

In addition, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said yesterday that at least 100,000 Moroccan children were affected by the earthquake. The organization added: “UNICEF is ready to support the humanitarian response to reach affected children and families.”

In turn, Richard Brennan, Director of the Regional Emergency Program at the World Health Organization, said: The amount of aid provided by the organization to Morocco in response to the repercussions of the earthquake is still small, due to the influx of international aid, stressing at the same time the readiness to meet all the needs of the affected areas.

Brennan considered that “relief work is in a race against time,” adding: “We first need to rescue the injured victims or those trapped under the rubble, and the faster we can recover them and transfer them quickly to hospitals and medical facilities and provide care for them, the better the response will be. This is the top priority.” ».