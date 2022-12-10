Moroccan team beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup and raised the Palestinian flag during the celebration

Morocco national team players displayed the flag of Palestine during the celebration of qualifying for the semifinals of the World Cup this Saturday (10.Dec.2022).

The Moroccan team beat Portugal by 1-0 in the quarterfinals and made history by becoming the 1st African team to advance to that stage in the world cup. During the celebration, some players walked around the field showing the Palestinian flag to the fans.

Watch (20s):

Despite the geographic distance between Morocco and Palestine, both territories are Arab. Support for Palestine in the conflict against Israel is a consensus among Arab and Muslim-majority nations.

It is not the first time at this World Cup that the flag is displayed during the Moroccan participation in the World Cup. In the victory against the Canadian team, still in the group stage, and more recently in the qualification for the quarterfinals against the team of Spain, the players celebrated the success in the tournament holding the flag of the territory.

Despite not being considered a country by the international community, Palestine has a football team recognized by Fifa (International Football Federation) and even played in the Asian qualifiers to participate in the World Cup this year, but was unsuccessful.

Historical classification

With the victory against the Portuguese team, the Moroccans made history among the African teams and reached the semifinals of the competition. Now, the team will face the winner of the match between France and England, who are also playing this Saturday (1st.Dec).

Only 3 other African teams had come close to qualifying for the semifinals of a World Cup. In 1990, the Cameroon team surprised and was the 1st African team to reach the quarterfinals, losing to the English in the phase.

Another team that also reached this stage of the competition was Senegal in 2002, but ended up losing to Turkey in extra time. The most recent participation of an African team in the quarterfinals was in 2010, when the Ghana team lost to the Uruguayan team in the World Cup hosted in South Africa.