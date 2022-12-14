“Morocco out of the world, so the monkeys stop messing around”: the shocking phrases of the councilor of the League

“I hope Morocco gets eliminated from the World Cup so we can finally stop seeing howler monkeys messing around on the street.” Marco Fiori, group leader of the League in the municipal council of Santarcangelo di Romagna, in the province of Rimini, does not seem to have digested the celebrations with which the supporters of the Atlas Lions accompanied the ride of the African team, the first in history to reach a World Cup semifinal. His first comment, published after the elimination of Spain on 7 December and then deleted with a lot of apologies, was followed by another after the victory against Portugal of the same tenor. “Caution. Gatherings of howler monkeys expected again tonight”, he wrote last Saturday in a second post on Facebook, also deleted. Fiori, recently elected secretary of the party, tried to explain himself by arguing that “howler monkey is not in itself an offense”, as “it is commonly used to define screaming people who make noise”. He then apologized “if anyone felt affected”, however specifying that there would be no reason to be offended: “the sentence itself does not offend or affect any sensitive sphere”. Then he invoked the conspiracy: “I reiterate the sincere apologies, while highlighting that once again a certain unidirectional instrumentality emerges from those who stick to perhaps stupid but completely harmless phrases in order to make a political case out of it”.

“Racist”, “repugnant”, “resign”, are some of the indignant comments that appeared under his posts. “I find it unacceptable that a member of the institutions express themselves using the jargon of the most sinister racism and I ask Councilor Fiori to apologize publicly, first of all with the Moroccan community of Santarcangelo,” said the mayor of Santarcangelo, Alice Parma. “I don’t know if a person, any person, capable of writing things like these should be addressed more indignation or human pity”, commented the mayor of Rimini, Jamil Sadegholvaad instead. “And the doubt becomes enormous if, in this case, this person represents the fourth Italian party in the municipal council of Santarcangelo”, added the mayor of Rimini, elected with the Democratic Party.