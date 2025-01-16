Morocco once again vetoes the customs of Ceuta and Melilla: Foreign Affairs points to the complicated “bureaucracy”

It could have been the beginning of the transit of goods with Morocco through the Tarajal border, but it was once again a failed attempt. The long-awaited commercial customs of Ceuta will have to wait after the Moroccan authority rejects the same truck with the same load – hygiene products – that it already turned around last Wednesday. A result similar to that of the city of Melilla, where the transport that today was trying to cross with new products has not been authorized either, after yesterday’s mirage, when the green light was given for export. Sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs speak of “bureaucratic” complications that they are “making progress in resolving” in a process described as “irreversible.”

After the success of the customs space this Wednesday in Melilla, when a vehicle with appliances managed to avoid the Beni Enzar border, the attempt this Thursday was awaited with high expectations in the other autonomous city. An open secret despite the information opacity of the local Government Delegation. The same operation as a week and a day ago was repeated. Vivera Atlántica truck loaded with toilet paper and other cleaning products from Almacenes Bentolila.

The time moved forward, and after making a first detour towards the Polígono del Tarajal, the van headed down the national highway towards the border shortly after a quarter past eleven. After being detained for a moment by Civil Guard agents, she quickly crossed the Spanish area. The most complicated thing remained, for Morocco to accept the entry of the merchandise into its soil.

In the end, around two in the afternoon, hopes of opening the commercial customs office this Thursday were frustrated. The truck returned as it arrived, just like on Wednesday of the previous week. “Today, one more step has been taken within this first phase for the normalization of goods traffic across the border, which includes multiple previous operations. The technical problems continue to be resolved, within the environment of mutual collaboration, and we continue to move forward,” detail Foreign Affairs sources, who consider the process of opening the customs office with the Alawite Kingdom to be “irreversible.”

The idea now is to hold a new High Level Meeting (RAN) in the near future with representatives of both countries that will serve to finish polishing the points of friction between Governments. In any case, it is clear from the Spanish State’s version that the tests will continue to be repeated until, finally, the merchandise transit mechanism is definitively opened.

At the moment the conditions that will govern it have not been clarified either. That is, if there will be limitations on the entry and exit of certain products or in what volume import and export will be allowed.