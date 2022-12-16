Never in the history of Islam had men of faith prostrated themselves to other men, rather than to Allah

Morocco ended the World Cup on its knees in front of its fans. The so-called practice of “taking the knee”explicitly indicates that a single knee is placed on the ground.

Harmless symbolic gesture for the masses who feed on football and TV, but ontologically rich in meaning for whoever created it. the act in question is inspired by that of Martin Luther King, that in 1964 in Selma, Alabama, knelt in support of full and recognized voting rights for African Americans.

In 2016 he entered the sports world when Colin Kaepernickplayer of the US NFL, took it back during the execution ofNational anthem, in honor of the African American victims of the police.

Subsequently it spread throughout the world also in the military and civilian fields. But with one difference, while in the past the gesture assumed substantial values, in the present it is exploited and trivialized to convey ridiculous ideological battles dear only to lovers of liquid sex, or to inflict laughable mischief on sports opponents.

Paraphrasing Hannah Arendt: the banality of the genuflection! Any dictionary explains that genuflection is an act of devotion, reverence or adoration due to God, or for Christians, to the Eucharistic sacrament placed on the altar or in the Tabernacle.

In simple words, an act of self-humiliation or servile flattery that since the dawn of time, God-fearing man practiced in front of multiple divinities.

Judging by the pathological and virulent spread of “taking the knee” it is possible to infer that modern Western man has dethroned God and enthroned himself to the rank of deity to be worshipped. “Dismissal” that seems to have also affected the world of the crescent moon.

Never in the history of Islam had men of faith prostrated themselves to other men, rather than to Allah. Miscegenation, homologation and secularisation are no longer unattainable mirages. Who rules the world seems to win on all fronts. Will it be like this or will Pope Francis make his powerful voice heard?

Or will he offer it to the other parish, more cunning, luciferian, and “enlightened”?



