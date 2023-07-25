A statement issued by the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:

The Kingdom of Morocco follows with great sorrow and regret the forest fires that broke out in a number of regions in the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

On this painful occasion, the Kingdom of Morocco extends its sincere condolences for the loss of life caused by these fires, and sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

On Monday, Algeria announced the death of at least 35 people, including 10 soldiers, as a result of forest fires.

However, the Algerian Ministry of the Interior confirmed, on Tuesday, that most of the hotspots of fires were controlled nationwide.

Interior Minister Ibrahim Murad said: “Yesterday (Monday) there were 97 hotspots of fire, and today (Tuesday) we recorded only 4 hotspots.”

Murad said in statements published by state media: “If it weren’t for the colossal work of the army forces, civil protection services, security wires, and forest services, the losses would have been greater.”

The minister emphasized that “entire villages were caught in flames very quickly due to the winds and the spread of fires.”